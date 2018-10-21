Delhi: Those who beat DCP, 7 other cops also stole police wireless set

Police said the officers were attacked after they asked around 30 people not to exit from the entry gate. (Praveen Khanna) Police said the officers were attacked after they asked around 30 people not to exit from the entry gate. (Praveen Khanna)

A day after eight police officers were attacked in an idol immersion ceremony at Mayur Vihar’s Yamuna Ghat, investigation has revealed that some unidentified persons allegedly robbed a wireless set from the ACP’s driver. The eight officers, including DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh, were discharged from hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm on Friday, when DCP Singh — along with the ACP and SHO of Mayur Vihar — was stationed at Yamuna Ghat to ensure the procession to immerse Durga idols went off smoothly.

Police said the officers were attacked after they asked around 30 people not to exit from the entry gate.

The members of the group, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, turned violent and attacked the officers with sticks and stones.

“While attacking police, some unidentified person allegedly robbed a wireless set from the ACP’s driver. Police have added the sections of robbery in the existing FIR,” a senior police officer said.

Eleven persons, including six women, were apprehended from the spot, and their medical examination confirmed they were drunk, police said. Police said they are looking for the other accused.

