Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Delhi: Women students’ group ‘Pinjratod’ goes to V-C with issues

Delhi: Women students’ group ‘Pinjratod’ goes to V-C with issues

The women students' group have threatened to go on an indefinite protest on October 8, if the demands are not met.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: October 3, 2018 2:39:54 am
Related News

Women students’ group Pinjratod has submitted a charter of 21 demands to the Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor regarding issues faced by women students such as “curfew timings”, marking daily attendance in hostels and taking permission from local guardians to stay out. They have threatened to go on an indefinite protest on October 8, if the demands are not met.

“We have submitted a memorandum and a signed copy of the petition to the Proctor and Dean of students welfare, after witnessing the inspiring upsurge of protests across the country against arbitrary rules and regulations which restrict access and mobility of primarily women students,” the organisation said in a statement. They said the varsity was not following the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. Their demands are on various issues regarding hostel rules, fees and infrastructure and hostel allocation.

Must Watch

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Live Blog
Best of Express
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Watch Now
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Buzzing Now