Delhi: Women students’ group ‘Pinjratod’ goes to V-C with issues

Women students’ group Pinjratod has submitted a charter of 21 demands to the Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor regarding issues faced by women students such as “curfew timings”, marking daily attendance in hostels and taking permission from local guardians to stay out. They have threatened to go on an indefinite protest on October 8, if the demands are not met.

“We have submitted a memorandum and a signed copy of the petition to the Proctor and Dean of students welfare, after witnessing the inspiring upsurge of protests across the country against arbitrary rules and regulations which restrict access and mobility of primarily women students,” the organisation said in a statement. They said the varsity was not following the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. Their demands are on various issues regarding hostel rules, fees and infrastructure and hostel allocation.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App