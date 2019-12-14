Delhi: 3 women killed, 4 injured as fire breaks out at residential building in Shalimar Bagh

The three women died of asphyxiation. The injured have been admitted at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. (Express Photo) The three women died of asphyxiation. The injured have been admitted at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. (Express Photo)

Three women died and four people were injured, including 2 kids, in a fire that broke out in a residential building in northeast Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh around 6 pm on Saturday. The fire started from the ground floor kitchen. According to the fire department officials, the ground floor flat was locked.

The three women died of asphyxiation. They were identified as Kiran (60), Samvati (57) and Kamla Devi (75).

The charred remains at the building. (Express Photo) The charred remains at the building. (Express Photo)

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. An elderly lady was rescued from the first floor and was brought to the hospital in a serious condition. From the second floor, five persons were rescued and sent to the hospital, the fire department said. Four of the injured were identified as Vamshika (14), Akshit (15), Aeena (27) and Lajwanti (68). They are under observation at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

