Delhi: Women in relationship say fear for safety, HC gives police protection

The Delhi High Court Monday came to the rescue of two women — who say they want to marry each other but fear that their lives are under threat from their parents — by asking police to protect the duo.

Justice Najmi Waziri directed the Delhi Police to give due protection to the couple and said a police officer will visit or speak to the women daily.

To this, the counsel for the Delhi Police assured the court that the same shall be complied with. The counsel also said the issue of a threat, allegedly given by a police personnel to the couple’s advocate, would be probed and appropriate action would be taken.

The couple approached the High Court following the Supreme Court’s recent judgement, which held that consensual sex among two adults was not a crime.

The two women, aged 20 and 21, said in their plea that they apprehend a threat to life, liberty and security from their respective parents as they have been in a relationship for around one-and-a-half years and wish to live together. The plea further said that their relationship was met with an objection from their parents, due to which they fled from their home in Rajasthan and came to live in Delhi.

“The apex court had recognised and affirmed the fundamental rights of LGBTQI persons to privacy, dignity, autonomy and freedom of expression of sexual orientation and freedom to choose one’s partner under the Constitution,” the plea said.

It said both women studied in the same school and were close friends. In 2017, the family of one started residing as tenant in the house owned by the other.

“As they started spending more time with each other, they realised that they were romantically, emotionally and sexually attracted to each other,” the plea stated, adding that “In August, the family of one of the women forcibly got her engaged to a man and fixed her marriage for November.”

The HC said the police should ensure that “no damage is caused to their life and limb”. Following the HC order, the women have been put in a safe house at Shahdara.

