Delhi: Out walking dogs, woman stabbed in park at Safdarjung Enclave

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in Safdarjung Enclave Friday night.

Police said Riya (22), an NGO worker, was walking her dogs at Bhim Rao Ambedkar Central Park when a man pulled her hair and stabbed her on her head and left hand.

“Around 5 am Saturday, we got a call from a woman alleging that she was stabbed on Friday night inside Bhim Rao Ambedkar Central Park. A bystander found her bleeding and took her to AIIMS. An FIR under IPC Section 308 was registered on Saturday,” said a Delhi Police officer.

Police said the woman, in her statement, identified the assailant as a man who lives near her house, Saajan.

He was arrested on the basis of her statement.

During questioning, Saajan told police that the woman would feed stray dogs near his house and throw food wrappers on the ground.

“He said he confronted Riya but she told him that if he disturbed her again, she would file a police complaint. So he allegedly stabbed her when she was alone at the park,” said the officer.