Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Delhi: Policewoman seen hitting father-in-law in video, booked

While one video purportedly shows the woman slapping her father-in-law, another video shows the woman sitting with other police personnel inside the house and hurling abuses.

The complainant further alleged that his daughter-in-law has been harassing the family for two years using her ‘police power’ and thrashed them. (file)

A woman sub-inspector (SI) of Delhi Police allegedly thrashed her father-in-law after a fight at their home in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area on Sunday. With a video of the incident going viral, purportedly showing the accused SI and her mother beating him up, the Delhi police said they have registered a case against the SI and initiated an inquiry in the matter.

According to the 64-year-old complainant, his daughter-in-law and her mother came to their house Sunday and broke the windows. The accused then allegedly slapped the complainant over a court case that is going on between them. The complainant further alleged that his daughter-in-law has been harassing the family for two years using her ‘police power’ and thrashed them.

“We took cognisance of the viral video and a case under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) has been registered. Preventive action under sections of CrPC has also been initiated. All the information is being shared with the concerned disciplinary authority to take suitable departmental/disciplinary action against the erring police official,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 09:46:05 am
