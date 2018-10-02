Delhi: Woman shot at by man ‘obsessed with her’

Pradeep Sharma. (Photo: Delhi Police) Pradeep Sharma. (Photo: Delhi Police)

A 23-year-old woman was shot at by a man in east Delhi’s Harsh Vihar Monday morning, barely 400 metres away from her house, said police. According to police, the woman, Neha Thakur, had left home for work at 8.30 am, and soon after the accused, Pradeep Sharma (28), pulled up his bike near her and shot her. He was arrested later in the day, police said.

The woman, who works at an Okhla-based food and beverage manufacturing company, is recuperating at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. She sustained injuries near her ribs, and is “currently stable,” said a police officer.

Thakur’s brother, Vikas (18), alleged, “Pradeep was obsessed with Neha for the last two years…he wanted to get into a relationship with her despite her disapproval. He is married but still wanted to live with Neha.”

After allegedly shooting Thakur, Sharma carried her body on his bike, claimed Vikas, adding that he fled after a crowd gathered.

The woman’s family also alleged that in March-April 2017, Sharma had pelted stones at Thakur’s family, after which Vikas registered a complaint against Sharma at the Harsh Vihar police station.

“He attacked Neha, our mother and our pregnant sister Neelam. All of them sustained injuries… we got an MLC done, and filed a complaint at the police station,” he said.

As per a local, Sharma lives with his wife and parents a few blocks from Thakur’s house.

