Delhi: Woman set on fire, 10-year-old daughter calls cops

A 32-year-old woman was set on fire, allegedly by her in-laws, in South East Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Friday evening. A case has been registered against unknown persons under IPC sections 307 (attempted murder) and 34 (act done by common intention).

“A 10-year-old girl called us and said her mother had suffered severe burn injuries after her uncle and paternal grandmother allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. We reached the spot and found the injured woman. She was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, and is critical, with 80% burn injuries. An FIR has been lodged,” said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East). No arrests have been made yet.

As per the FIR, the incident took place when the woman, whose husband died five years ago, was at home with her mother-in-law and brother-in-law. The girl was returning home after tuition with her younger sisters, when she heard her mother screaming from inside their house. The children went in and saw their mother’s clothes were burning. They doused the fire and called police. The victim’s younger sister alleged she was being harassed over dowry and property issues by her in-laws.