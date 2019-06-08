Delhi: Woman loses Rs 3.6 lakh from account, police hunt leads to namesake next door

Two women by the same name, a delivery staff who got the wrong address and a cheque book that reached the wrong destination led to Rs 3.6 lakh going missing from the bank account of a woman, who lives in Dwarka.

Police said a 49-year-old woman was arrested for impersonating her neighbour, with whom she shares her first name, and withdrawing the money from her account after forging her signature and even getting an ATM card made.

Police said the accused was delivered the cheque book by a delivery staff, who got confused because of the same first name and since the two women lived in homes facing each other. “Instead of returning the cheque book, the woman made fraudulent transactions from the complainant’s bank account,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the accused and the complainant knew each other, and the former was aware of her neighbour’s signature.

“The woman initially withdrew Rs 50,000 to see if it works, and when the bank authorities did not grow suspicious, she made four more transactions. The accused also got an ATM card and a passbook issued,” the officer said, adding that she also shopped for Rs 15,000.

Police said before the accused could spend the money, officers caught up with her and recovered Rs 3,62,000 in cash, the original cheque book and the ATM card from her possession.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the case came to light when the complainant visited her bank to withdraw money for repair work at home.

“The complainant had applied for the cheque book in February but never received it. She went to the bank in May and was informed that money had been withdrawn from her account,” Alphonse said.

The woman approached police and gave details of her bank account. “During investigation, we found the money was withdrawn using an ATM card and cheques. We spent time investigating the transactions,” said a police officer.

After blocking the complainant’s account, police constituted a three-member team which was able to track the user of the ATM card and found the accused staying in the same building as the complainant.

“She has been staying in the same building for more than a year. The woman was caught after she approached the bank for some work and bank authorities tipped us off,” the officer said.