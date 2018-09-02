Delhi: Woman kills her ex, dumps body into river

Police said the victim, Sushil Kumar (23), had been blackmailing the woman with certain photos, because of which she “went into depression” and started “consuming sleeping pills”. The woman then decided to rope in her fiancee, Manish, to eliminate Kumar, police said. (Representational Image) Police said the victim, Sushil Kumar (23), had been blackmailing the woman with certain photos, because of which she “went into depression” and started “consuming sleeping pills”. The woman then decided to rope in her fiancee, Manish, to eliminate Kumar, police said. (Representational Image)

Fed up with the alleged blackmail and threats to her life from her former boyfriend, a college student from Mathura and her fiance killed the man by offering him cold drinks laced with sedatives and throwing him into the Yamuna, police said, adding that the duo have been arrested.

Police said the victim, Sushil Kumar (23), had been blackmailing the woman with certain photos, because of which she “went into depression” and started “consuming sleeping pills”. The woman then decided to rope in her fiancee, Manish, to eliminate Kumar, police said.

“The woman, Dolly, had procured sleeping pills while Manish arranged for a hotel in Mathura. On August 11, Sushil came to Mathura, went around the city with the accused and retired to the hotel. After Sushil fell unconsciousness, the accused drove with his body to Old Yamuna Bridge, Laxmi Nagar, and threw him in the river,” said DCP (Central) M S Randhawa.

The accused then left for their villages after throwing away their SIM cards. When the body was found, Kumar’s family told police about his relationship with Dolly.

“Dolly initially tried to mislead police, but later confessed,” said an officer. She claimed she was in a relationship with Kumar around five years ago. She later shifted jobs and got into a relationship with her employer, police said.

“Kumar got angry and threatened the woman. He also told the employer’s wife about the affair, and she committed suicide,” Randhawa said. When Dolly and her employer decided to get married, Kumar started the blackmail, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App