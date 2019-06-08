Delhi: Woman alleges rape by professor, FIR registered

A woman was allegedly raped by a professor of a premier higher education institute in Jodhpur at a Noida guest house Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the alleged incident took place when the woman went to meet the professor to seek his help in finding a job. Police said he had “either studied or worked with” the woman in the past. Police were yet to make an arrest Friday night, and said they are confirming the professor’s credentials.

A senior officer said, “The woman went to meet him to give her resume, so that he could help her in finding employment in a field he was connected with. Later, she approached police with a complaint alleging that he had raped her. We have registered an FIR in this matter.”

A case has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape), police said. A medical check-up of the woman and the professor has been conducted and officers are going through findings of the report, police said.

He added that the next steps in the investigation would include taking detailed statements from the victim, the professor and people at the guest house.