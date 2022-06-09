scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Delhi: Woman, 2 children beaten up at home; six-year-old girl dies

The police were informed by a caller that his sister Sheetal and his nieces were physically assaulted at their house

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 9, 2022 6:53:13 pm
The police said that efforts were on to nab the culprit. (Representational/File)

A woman and her two daughters, aged three and six years old, were found severely beaten up at their house at Prem Nagar in Delhi Wednesday. The six-year-old child later died in a hospital, police said.

The police were informed by a caller that his sister Sheetal, 24, and his nieces were physically assaulted at their house, and that he had admitted them to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where the police later found them.

According to Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), “An FIR was initially filed under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder). When we got information that the 6-year-old girl had succumbed to injuries, Section 302 (murder) was also incorporated.”

The police said that efforts were on to nab the culprit.

