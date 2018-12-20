At 5.2° Celsius, Delhi mornings colder than Shimla’s

For the past two days, the capital has witnessed mornings colder than Shimla — a trend that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast says is expected to continue over the remainder of the week as well.

Advertising

While the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the minimum in the hill town was 9.4 degrees Celsius the same day. Shimla received snowfall last week, and its minimum temperature was four degrees above normal.

According to IMD’s forecast, mornings in the capital will continue to be colder than those in Shimla till Christmas. The range of minimum temperature here is expected to be between 4 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius, while that in Shimla is 6 degrees and 7 degrees Celsius.

The day temperatures, however, tell a different story. On Monday, Delhi was at 22.4 degrees Celsius, while Shimla saw the maximum temperature shoot three degrees above normal, at 16.3 degrees Celsius. The trend is expected to continue.

Delhi’s cold mornings and high humidity levels, meanwhile, have meant more polluted days. On Wednesday, air was ‘very poor’, with the air quality index value at 347. According to the SAFAR forecast, worse air quality is expected on Thursday, though it will be in the ‘very poor’ range, before a slight improvement is seen starting Friday, when wind speed is expected to pick up slightly.