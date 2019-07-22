Delhi will not survive without Yamuna, says NGT chairman

Saying that Delhi will not survive without the Yamuna, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given one more “opportunity” to authorities to list steps taken to rejuvenate the river within two weeks. “Killing Yamuna will ultimately kill Delhi — if not today, then tomorrow,” observed NGT Chairman Adarsh Kumar Goel.

The four-member bench led by Goel was hearing a bunch of petitions on reviving the Yamuna earlier this month. The NGT order said Rs 10 crore performance guarantee deposited by the Delhi, Haryana and UP governments each, and Rs 50 lakh by DPCC “may have to be forfeited” for not implementing its directions.

Criticising the three states and their agencies, Goel said, “Large- scale violations require stern punishment. But no action (has been taken)… That’s unfortunate.”

The NGT order asked the three states, DDA, DJB and DPCC to file affidavits on action taken, action required and reasons for delay in executing its earlier order.

It had earlier ordered setting up of STPs and upgrading existing ones; trap drains; stop discharge of toxic water into the river; clear Yamuna floodplains of encroachments; and set up common effluent treatment plants in industrial zones, among other measures.