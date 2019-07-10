Delhi: Wife hired men to kill govt employee, say police

Three days after a central government employee was found murdered in his South East Delhi home, police arrested his wife and apprehended their minor son. According to police, the two allegedly gave a contract to two men to kill the victim on July 6. Police said the wife claimed the victim was an alcoholic and ill-treated the family.

According to police, one of the two men who allegedly stabbed the victim to death in the middle of the night was his son’s friend. While one of the contract killers has been arrested, the other is absconding.

The family had called police around 5 am on July 6. Officers had found him lying in a pool of blood, with multiple stab injuries on his back. “His wife said she found him dead at 3 am when she woke up to go to the bathroom. During questioning, the mother and son gave contradictory statements, such as whether the door was ajar or not. We grew suspicious and questioned them further; the wife eventually broke down and confessed,” said DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal.

She had earlier alleged that her husband’s phone and Rs 1.5 lakh had gone missing from their house. In her confession, she told police the money had been given to the killers.

The family told police that they helped the men hide on the terrace while the victim was at work. He returned around 11.30 pm on Friday and went to sleep. At 2.30 am, the men entered his room and stabbed him before leaving from the front gate, police said, adding that his wife and son allegedly kept watch outside.