Delhi: Web activity leads police to 7 job-racket accused

The gang also recruited a web designer Wasim (28) and a software programmer Vishal Goel (27) said police. The gang also recruited a web designer Wasim (28) and a software programmer Vishal Goel (27) said police.

A sub-inspector posted with the Crime Branch spent three months tracking hotel and cab bookings and looking through details of online shopping sites to track down the main accused in a job racket case. Seven men, who were arrested Monday, were found to be behind an elaborate job racket brought to the notice of police by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), which alleged that the gang defrauded several people by offering jobs in the gas company and conducted fake interviews at Krishi Bhavan.

However, the accused barely used their phones to interact with their family members or others, making it difficult for police to trace them. When the technical analysis was mounted, police found one of the accused using the an app used to book cabs.

“We got details of the rides, and the analysis showed that all cabs were booked in Laxmi Nagar area. The hotels they booked were also traced. Sub-inspector Arvind found their IP address,” said DCP (IGIS) Bhisham Singh. One of the accused let his guard slip when he browsed the OLX website and his location was traced to an office in Laxmi Nagar, from where the main accused, Kishore Kunal (32), was arrested.

Kunal, the director of a private company dealing with online scholarships, is alleged to have coordinated with a job consultant from Hyderabad to procure details of job aspirants. He roped in two associates from the Ministry of Rural Development, Jagdish Raj (58) and Sandeep Kumar (31), who facilitated the safe passage inside Krishi Bhavan, said police.

The gang also recruited a web designer Wasim (28) and a software programmer Vishal Goel (27) said police.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App