Delhi weather today: Mercury to settle at 39 degrees, partly cloudy skies on forecast

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday is likely to be 39 degrees Celsius, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Partly cloudy skies are on the forecast for the day.

The maximum temperature on Monday was 40.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal, at the Safdarjung weather station. The maximum temperature at the Mayur Vihar and Lodhi Road weather stations was below 40 degrees on Monday – 38.5 and 39.8 degrees, respectively.

Over the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded a warm night, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 60%.

An IMD bulletin issued Tuesday morning indicates that heatwave conditions are likely to abate over most parts of the country from Tuesday. The maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to fall by three to four degrees during the next 24 hours and rise thereafter, the forecast said. The maximum temperature in Delhi is set to rise over the next six days. It could rise to around 41 degrees by May 6 and further to 43 degrees by May 8.

A western disturbance brought respite from the heatwave spell that began last week. A dust storm or thunderstorm is on the forecast for Delhi on Wednesday. Dust storms, thunderstorms and gusty winds of around 40 to 50 kmph are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Rajasthan over the next two days, according to the IMD.

On Monday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 218, in the ‘poor’ category, with PM2.5 and PM10 as the main pollutants. At 9 am on Tuesday, the 24-hour average AQI at most monitoring stations was in the ‘moderate’ or ‘poor’ categories. At Anand Vihar, the AQI was 199, in the ‘moderate’ category, while it was 208, in the ‘poor’ category, at Mandir Marg.