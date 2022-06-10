Delhi weather today: Cloudy skies, light rain likely; temperature to hit 43 degrees

Cloudy skies and very light rainfall in the afternoon or evening are on the weather forecast for Delhi on Friday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Thursday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 43.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 29.8 degrees, two degrees above the normal. The weather station at the Ridge in North Delhi recorded heatwave conditions on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees, five degrees above the normal. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the city on Thursday was 46.8 degrees Celsius at Northwest Delhi’s Mungeshpur.

A western disturbance is likely to bring cloudy conditions on June 10 and 11, according to R K Jenamani, scientist, IMD. However, major relief is unlikely till June 16. “High temperatures will remain till June 15 in northwest India. From June 2 onwards, heatwave conditions redeveloped with dry westerly winds,” he said. From June 16 onwards, western disturbances and easterly winds could bring relief from the heat, he said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is set to remain above 40 degrees Celsius for the next six days, and is likely to be around 41 or 42 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is also likely to be above normal, and could be around 30 or 31 degrees over the next six days. The long period average for the minimum temperature from June 10 to 14 is 28 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am on Friday, the temperature was 35.6 degrees and the relative humidity was 36%.

Jenamani said on Thursday that the monsoon is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days. The IMD had announced the onset of monsoon in Kerala on May 29.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on Thursday was in the ‘poor’ category, with an air quality index (AQI) of 223. Dust contributed around 77% to PM10 levels on Thursday on account of dust intrusion from the western desert region, according to the SAFAR forecasting system. “External dust intrusion” was found to be high on Thursday, going by a SAFAR update issued on Thursday.