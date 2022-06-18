Delhi weather: Temperatures drop, light rainfall & thundershowers likely this weekend

With another spell of rain early on Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled 24.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal.

Over the past 24 hours, the Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 13 mm of rainfall. Much of that rainfall was recorded on Friday afternoon and evening, while around 0.4 mm was recorded between 5.30 am and 8.30 am this morning. The weather station at Lodhi Road recorded a higher figure of 15.8 mm over the past 24 hours.

Generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Saturday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius. The ‘normal’ maximum temperature for June 18 and 19, which is calculated as a long period average, is 39.3 degrees Celsius. The long period average for the minimum temperature at this time of the year is 27.8 degrees Celsius.

A similar forecast for light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers has been issued for Sunday as well.

At 8.30 am on Saturday, the relative humidity remained high at around 90%, up from around 78% at 5.30 pm on Saturday. The temperature at 8.30 am was 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Since early on Thursday when Delhi-NCR began to witness rainfall after a dry spell that lasted for around two weeks, the Safdarjung weather station has recorded 22.6 mm of rainfall. This falls a little short of the normal amount of 27 mm till June 18. The weather station at Lodhi Road has recorded 25.5 mm so far this month, while Palam received 15.1 mm.

Rainfall is on the forecast for the Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next five days. The IMD has also issued a forecast for isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab on June 18 and 20.