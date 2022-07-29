Delhi weather: Rain expected today, maximum temperature to remain below normal

July 29, 2022 11:05:12 am
Delhi is likely to receive light-to-moderate rainfall on Friday and the maximum temperature could settle at around 31 degree Celsius.
Over the past 24 hours, both the maximum and minimum temperatures have been below the normal level for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 25.2 degree Celsius, two degree below the long period average, while the maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 31.2 degree Celsius, three degree below the normal. The normal maximum temperature for this time of the year is 34.5 degree Celsius, while the normal minimum temperature is 27.2 degree Celsius.
At 8.30 am on Friday, the temperature was 27.4 degree Celsius and relative humidity was 92 per cent.
Parts of the city also recorded light-to-moderate rainfall over the last 24 hours. While the Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 20.4 mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road recorded 15.1 mm, Palam 1 mm, and the Ridge recorded only traces of rainfall.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued early on Friday, the western end of the monsoon trough is close to its normal position, and this could bring widespread rainfall over Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 29 to 31. Isolated heavy rainfall is also on the forecast for Punjab, northern Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh on July 29.
Light-to-moderate thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in isolated places over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan over the next three days, according to the IMD bulletin.
For the weekend, light rainfall is on the forecast for Delhi. Light or very light rain remains on the forecast from Aug 1 to 4.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
