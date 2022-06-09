Delhi weather: No respite in sight, heatwave conditions likely to continue

Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday, with the maximum temperature likely to be around 44 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory.

Parts of Delhi-NCR recorded heatwave conditions on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather observatory at the Ridge in North Delhi recorded a heatwave when the maximum temperature was 44.9 degrees on Wednesday, 4.7 degrees above the normal. The highest maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday was recorded at the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi – 46.6 degrees Celsius. The weather stations at Najafgarh and Mungeshpur also recorded temperatures above 46 degrees, settling at 46.3 degrees and 46.2 degrees respectively.

At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature on Wednesday was 44 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 28.1 degrees, which is close to the normal.

Heatwave conditions are recorded when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal and is 40 degrees or more.

Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to remain above 40 degrees Celsius. The possibility of thunder and lightning are on the forecast for Friday and Saturday. The minimum temperature, which is recorded at night, could increase to around 30 degrees by June 11 and rise further to 31 degrees by June 15, the forecast for the Safdarjung weather station indicates. Night time temperatures were high as well Wednesday, when the minimum temperature at Safdarjung was above 30 degrees, settling at 31.2 degrees, which was three degrees above the long period average.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Wednesday and was in the ‘very poor’ category, with an AQI of 346, and PM10 as the main pollutant. Dust contributed around 78% to PM10 levels “due to dust intrusion from the western desert region”, according to the SAFAR forecasting system. The system had marked external dust intrusion as ‘high’ on the day. The air quality in other parts of the NCR was also in the ‘very poor’ category. In Gurgaon, the AQI was 396, while it was 375 in Ghaziabad, and 399 in Noida.