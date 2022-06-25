Delhi weather: Maximum temperature to hit 40 degrees today, says IMD

The maximum temperature is likely to hit 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Partly cloudy skies are also on the forecast for the day.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at around 39.3 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal, at the Safdarjung weather observatory. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature early on Saturday was 24.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal.

The maximum temperature crossed 40 degrees at a few weather stations in the city on Friday. The weather observatory at the Ridge in North Delhi, for instance, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius. The observatory at Mungeshpur in Northwest Delhi recorded 41.4 degrees Celsius, while Najafgarh in Southwest Delhi recorded 41.9 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am on Saturday, the temperature was 29.6 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 58%, higher than the 40% recorded last evening.

The maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to increase by around two degrees over the next 24 hours, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Saturday.

Parts of northwest India are likely to receive rainfall from June 27 onwards. Rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from June 27 to 29 on account of easterly winds, going by the IMD forecast. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is also on the forecast for northwest and central India from June 30 to July 2. Rainfall remains on the forecast for Delhi from June 28 to July 1.

The maximum temperature is set to fall to around 31 degrees Celsius on July 1, according to the IMD’s forecast for the next six days. The minimum temperature could range from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

On Friday, the air quality in Delhi was in the ‘moderate’ category, when the air quality index (AQI) was 197, higher than the figure of 140 recorded on Thursday.