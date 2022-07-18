Delhi weather: Light rain likely in few places today, more showers during the week

Very light rain is likely in a few places Monday and light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are on the forecast for most days of the week ahead for Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light rainfall is likely on Tuesday, while light to moderate rainfall is a possibility from Wednesday to Sunday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, a little above the 35 degrees recorded on Sunday. Rainfall on Saturday and early on Sunday kept the minimum temperature below normal on Sunday, when it settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius. It increased to 27.8 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours.

The rainfall this week is likely to lead to a drop in the maximum temperature. The maximum temperature could fall to around 31 degrees by July 22, the IMD forecast indicates.

On Sunday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 1.2 mm of rainfall. So far this month, Safdarjung has recorded excess rainfall – 154.9 mm against a normal of 108.1 mm till July 18. In contrast, the weather station at Palam has recorded a deficit – only 51.5 mm against a normal of 116.4 mm for the month so far.

Delhi has had a spell of ‘satisfactory’ air quality days over the past week. The AQI has remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category from July 10 onwards. On Sunday, the AQI was 61. AQI between 51 and 100 is considered to be ‘satisfactory’.

The IMD had said in an update on Sunday that rainfall over Northwest India is likely to increase from July 19 onwards for about three to four days. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from July 19 to 22, according to an IMD bulletin issued early on Monday.

The IMD had said on Saturday that the monsoon trough, which was lying south of its normal position, would shift northwards from July 17 onwards. This can bring rainfall to Northwest India.