Delhi weather: IMD predicts very light rainfall today, rest of the week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast very light rainfall for Delhi on Monday and a few days of the week ahead.

Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to remain dry, while very light rainfall returns to the forecast on Thursday. There is no rain in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, though cloudy skies may persist.

Rainfall and overcast skies brought a pleasant day to Delhi on Sunday when the maximum temperature was 29.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature early on Monday was 25.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

However, the maximum temperature is set to increase to around 36 degrees Celsius by Wednesday this week, the forecast indicates.

Over the past 24 hours, the Safdarjung weather station, which serves as a marker for the city, recorded only 2.7 mm of rainfall. The observatory at Palam recorded 33.3 mm, the highest for any station in the city. The weather station at Gurgaon recorded around 27.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday.

So far this month, Safdarjung has recorded only 20.1 mm of rainfall, well below the normal of 60 mm, registering a deficit of around 67 per cent. The observatory at Lodhi Road has recorded an even higher deficit of around 77 per cent. Palam, however, has recorded excess rainfall – 82 mm against a normal of 57.9 mm so far this month.

According to an IMD bulletin issued early on Monday, the monsoon trough lies south of its normal position and is likely to remain so for the next three to four days. A western disturbance continues to lie over Central Pakistan and the neighbourhood.