Monday, July 25, 2022

Delhi weather: IMD predicts light rainfall today, all days of the week

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, close to the 35.7 degrees recorded on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | Delhi |
Updated: July 25, 2022 10:25:28 am
With intermittent rainfall in parts of the city, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'satisfactory' category over the weekend.

Light rainfall is likely in Delhi Monday and overcast skies and rainfall are on the forecast for all days of the week ahead in the Capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While light rainfall is likely on Tuesday as well, light to moderate rainfall is a possibility on Wednesday and Saturday, the IMD also said. Moderate rainfall is on the forecast for Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, added the IMD.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, close to the 35.7 degrees recorded on Sunday. The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 26.8 degrees Celsius, which is around the normal for this time of the year. At 8.30 am on Monday, the temperature was 29 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 82 per cent.

Over the past 24 hours, the Safdarjung weather station and the observatory at Lodhi Road recorded traces of rainfall. Palam recorded around 14.8 mm of rainfall on Sunday, while the Ridge recorded 1.2 mm. Safdarjung has recorded 255 mm of rainfall, above the long period average of 240.5 mm till July 25, so far this monsoon season—from June 1 onwards.

With intermittent rainfall in parts of the city, the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category over the weekend. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained at 72 on Saturday and Sunday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

The monsoon trough, a low-pressure area associated with the monsoon, lies south of its normal position, according to an IMD bulletin issued early on Monday. It passes through southwest Rajasthan, Umaria in Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. Consequently, intense rainfall activity is likely to continue over Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh over the next two days, decreasing thereafter, the IMD said in an update issued on Sunday.

The trough is likely to shift northwards, towards its normal position, from July 27 onwards. This northward shift is set to bring an increase in rainfall activity to parts of northern India from July 27 onwards.

