Delhi weather: Humidity high, overcast skies and gusty winds likely today

Humidity levels remain high in Delhi with the city receiving little rain this month.
Only very light rainfall is likely on some days of this week, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. On Tuesday, Delhi is likely to see overcast skies and gusty winds of around 40 to 50 kmph, but no rainfall. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle at around 35 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was as high as 81%. The maximum humidity over the past 24 hours was 88%, while the minimum was around 56%, according to a bulletin issued by the IMD on Monday evening.
The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 36.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. The minimum temperature early on Tuesday settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal.
Subscriber Only Stories
For the week ahead, overcast skies and very light rainfall are likely on Wednesday and Thursday. While cloudy skies are set to persist on Friday and over the weekend, no rainfall is likely. The possibility of very light rainfall remains on the forecast for Monday, August 29. The maximum temperature is likely to range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius over the next six days, while the minimum temperature could range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.
A depression lies over east Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh. It is likely to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy rainfall to parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday. Widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Uttarakhand, Western Rajasthan and Gujarat on August 24.
The depression is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next six hours, according to an IMD bulletin issued Tuesday morning.
Top News
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village
Latest News
Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala wants entrepreneurs to adopt ITIs to train local youth
Installing Android 13 on Google Pixel 6a: Here’s what changes with the latest Android OS
Jammu and Kashmir: Two killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Nowshera
On Vaani Kapoor’s birthday, lets take a look at her casual and chic style
EAM Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Embassy in Paraguay
Two men shot dead by unknown assailants in Outer Delhi, 1 injured
Saira Banu recalls her birthday celebrations with Dilip Kumar: ‘We would all feast together, play dumb charades and antakshari’
Thor: Love and Thunder coming to Disney+ Hotstar on Sept 8
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Boycott Liger trend: ‘Kaun rokega, dekh lenge’
MAH CET 2022: Re-exam announced for PCM, PCB candidates; check how to apply
Maharashtra govt to repair all roads to Konkan region before Ganesh festival
Shehnaaz Gill recalls running away from home, blocking her family’s calls as she dealt with ‘bad people’ in the entertainment industry
Bilkis Bano case: Plea challenging remission of 11 convicts mentioned in Supreme Court, CJI says will look into it
Flood situation grim in north Odisha, more rainfall likely in Balasore
BBMP employee transfers Rs 14 lakh public money to female friend, both held