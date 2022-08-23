Delhi weather: Humidity high, overcast skies and gusty winds likely today

Humidity levels remain high in Delhi with the city receiving little rain this month.

Only very light rainfall is likely on some days of this week, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. On Tuesday, Delhi is likely to see overcast skies and gusty winds of around 40 to 50 kmph, but no rainfall. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle at around 35 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was as high as 81%. The maximum humidity over the past 24 hours was 88%, while the minimum was around 56%, according to a bulletin issued by the IMD on Monday evening.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 36.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. The minimum temperature early on Tuesday settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal.

For the week ahead, overcast skies and very light rainfall are likely on Wednesday and Thursday. While cloudy skies are set to persist on Friday and over the weekend, no rainfall is likely. The possibility of very light rainfall remains on the forecast for Monday, August 29. The maximum temperature is likely to range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius over the next six days, while the minimum temperature could range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

A depression lies over east Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh. It is likely to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy rainfall to parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday. Widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Uttarakhand, Western Rajasthan and Gujarat on August 24.

The depression is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next six hours, according to an IMD bulletin issued Tuesday morning.