Delhi weather today: Heatwave conditions to continue, orange alert in city

Heatwave conditions and clear skies are likely in Delhi on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

With the maximum temperature likely to be around 44 degrees Celsius, the IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert or ‘severe heat alert’ for Saturday. It warns of the increased likelihood of developing heat-related illness in people who are exposed to the sun for a long time. It also points to a “high health concern for vulnerable people”, including those with chronic illnesses, the elderly and infants. Avoiding exposure to heat is advised.

Friday marked the second day of a heatwave spell over Delhi when the maximum temperature was around 43.5 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory. The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday was 25.7 degrees, two degrees above the normal. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist till May 2. Cloudy skies, strong winds and light rainfall or thundershowers on May 4 and 5 could bring some relief from the heat in Delhi.

In addition to Delhi, places like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan will continue to experience a heatwave spell over the next three days, according to an IMD bulletin issued Saturday. Parts of the country have been witnessing heatwave conditions since April 27, with maximum temperatures soaring well beyond 40 degrees. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the country on Friday was 47.4 degrees Celsius at Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 299, in the upper end of the ‘poor’ category, with dust and PM10 keeping the air quality poor. Over the next seven days, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ or lower end of the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. In a forecast issued Friday, it said strong winds over the NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh could raise dust, and “long range transported dust” will impact air quality over these parts.