Delhi weather: Cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall likely in Capital today

Cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall, and strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely in Delhi Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius, below the long period average of 38.6 degrees Celsius for June 20 to 24. Cloudy skies and light rain or thundershowers are on the forecast for Delhi on Tuesday as well. The forecast indicates that clear skies and strong winds are likely on June 23 and 24. The maximum temperature is likely to increase to around 37 degrees Celsius on June 26. The minimum temperature could also rise to around 26 degrees Celsius on June 23.

Overcast skies and rainfall have kept the maximum temperature below 40 degrees Celsius from June 17 onwards. On June 18 and 19, the maximum temperature was under 35 degrees—32.7 degrees and 30.7 degrees respectively.

The city has also been seeing cooler nights from June 16 onwards. The minimum temperature recorded early on Monday was 23.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal for this time of the year. At 8.30 am, the temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 77 per cent.

The effect of a western disturbance and moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to bring rainfall over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days, and then reduce thereafter, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Monday.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, and western Rajasthan on Monday, going by the bulletin.

Over the past 24 hours, the Safdarjung weather observatory did not record any rainfall. So far this month, Safdarjung has recorded 23.8 mm of rainfall against a normal of 36.3 mm till June 20.

The air quality in Delhi has remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category for three consecutive days – from June 17 to 19. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was 99. The city has recorded ‘very poor’ air quality days earlier this month, with dust contributing to a deterioration in the AQI.