Delhi waterlogging: NDMC completes Phase 1 of desilting drive, sets up six control rooms

In order to prevent waterlogging and untoward incidents, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up six control rooms at critical locations in the New Delhi area to address the issue. The NDMC has also completed the first phase of desilting drive across the Lutyens Zone and New Delhi area, officials said.

According to officials, the six control rooms have been set up at Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg and Hanuman Road (drainage service centres). The control room will monitor critical locations, small drains and big storm water drains.

NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal said that the civic agency has successfully completed the first phase of the desilting drive and removed 500 tonnes of silt from the New Delhi area. “The first phase of the desilting process was started in March and completed by May 31. NDMC is fully prepared for the monsoon. The second phase of the desilting drive will start from June 15,” said Chahal.

Besides, NDMC has also identified five critical waterlogging hotspots at Africa Avenue, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Purana Quila Road and Lodhi Estate, officials said, adding that the council is installing additional pumps with a horsepower of 500 to remove the logged water.

NDMC has further deployed 600 employees with equipment and permanent and portable pumps to monitor the situation on the ground during heavy downpours and to clear water immediately.

Further, the NDMC has created 278 rainwater harvesting pits across the New Delhi area. “The de-silting of these rainwater harvesting pits will be completed by the end of this month. These pits will be very helpful to curb the waterlogging situation as well as uplifting of groundwater level in the NDMC area,” said Chahal.

NDMC is responsible for a total area of 42.74 square kilometres with an open Khushak Nallah spread across 3 km and 14 drainage systems. Further, the New Delhi area has a 53.41 km-long main drainage line and 270.82 km small drains, which include residential areas.