First time votes in focus, special SIR camps to be held for Delhi students

As the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) focuses on maximising enrolment of young electors in the 18 to 25 age group, special camps are set to be held across colleges and universities in the Capital next week amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, according to an official statement on Friday. These special camps will be held on September 29 and 30.
Those who have turned 18 by October 1 but are not on the draft roll can file Form 6 with supporting documents during the camps. “In case name is not present in the Draft Electoral Roll, those who have completed or will be completing 18 years of age as on 01.10.2026 may file Form 6 along with supporting documents during these camps,” read the official statement, adding that the booth level officers or BLOs will be present at the camps. Form 6 is an application for registration as a new elector.
The Delhi poll body will also hold a special camp on September 27 at all polling station locations in the city for enrolment of eligible electors who were left out of the draft electoral roll. The September 27 camp will be the second such exercise after the first special camp was held on September 20, as per the statement.
The move comes after similar camps were organised at Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) night shelters and other locations for vulnerable communities such as homeless persons, transgender persons and sex workers.
Delhi had 1.45 electors before the SIR exercise began. Of these, 97.5 lakh made their way to the draft roll published on August 31. Over 33 lakh electors received notices to prove eligibility, and 47.5 lakh electors were struck off the rolls after being marked “uncollectible” in the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate entries) list, or due to other reasons.
One-third, or around 33.1 lakh electors, on the draft roll have since received notices to prove their eligibility to stay on the electoral roll. 13.79 lakh electors got notices because they could not link themselves to the electoral roll of the last intensive revision, and 19.33 lakh were picked out for “logical discrepancies” in their enumeration forms.
Meanwhile, since August 31, only 1.21 lakh electors have filled the Form 6, according to Delhi CEO office’s data.
While claims and objections can be filed by people until September 30, notices will be sent until October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on November 4.