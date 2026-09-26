First time votes in focus, special SIR camps to be held for Delhi students

In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, special camps are set to be held across colleges and universities in Delhi next week. (AI Generated Image)

As the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) focuses on maximising enrolment of young electors in the 18 to 25 age group, special camps are set to be held across colleges and universities in the Capital next week amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, according to an official statement on Friday. These special camps will be held on September 29 and 30.

Those who have turned 18 by October 1 but are not on the draft roll can file Form 6 with supporting documents during the camps. “In case name is not present in the Draft Electoral Roll, those who have completed or will be completing 18 years of age as on 01.10.2026 may file Form 6 along with supporting documents during these camps,” read the official statement, adding that the booth level officers or BLOs will be present at the camps. Form 6 is an application for registration as a new elector.