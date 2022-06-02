scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

Delhi: Visually impaired woman raped while trying to find a bus, 1 held

The incident took place last week when the woman travelling in a bus got down at a bus stop and lost her way.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 2, 2022 1:55:43 pm
A case was registered against the unknown accused under sections of rape and assault. (File photo)

A visually impaired woman trying to find the right bus to go home was allegedly raped by a man who offered to help her in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The accused was later arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The incident took place last week when the woman travelling in a bus got down at a bus stop and lost her way. Police said she was trying to find the right bus to go home when the accused allegedly offered to help but took her to an isolated spot and raped her.

According to the police, they received information about the incident from a hospital. An investigating officer went to meet the woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by an unknown person, police said.

A case was registered against the unknown accused under sections of rape and assault. Based on technical evidence collected from the spot, the police later nabbed the accused.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: The case for six airbagsPremium
Explained: The case for six airbags
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...Premium
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignoredPremium
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignored
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recoveryPremium
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recovery
More Premium Stories >>

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said they met the woman and noted her complaint.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal had posted a tweet saying: “On May 25, a blind girl mistakenly got down at another bus stop. A man offered to help her in crossing the road but raped her. Police have arrested the man. I met the girl and we are helping her…”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement