Yoga , health camps for elderly: All under one roof in Delhi government’s new initiative

From indoor games, stirring discussions, celebrations to mark social events to yoga and meditation sessions and retreats, the Delhi government is set to come up with centres where elderly citizens living in the Capital can spend their leisurely hours. Under the government’s ‘Vayo Anand’ scheme, officials said, community centres may be used for the first-of-its-kind initiative. Private operators operating within the city can avail funding.

Describing the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said, “Elderly citizens of Delhi are an invaluable asset to society and ensuring their dignity, health, active lifestyle and social engagement is a priority of the government.”

The objective of the scheme, she added, is to provide elderly citizens with a safe space close to their homes where they can spend time with people of their age, participate in recreational and health-related activities, and lead an active social life to beat loneliness. “Our government is committed to strengthening such arrangements in the interest of seniorcitizens so that they can have a better environment for a healthy life,” she said.

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All that will be offered

The recreational centres, according to the government, will provide the elderly citizens with facilities such as indoor games, including carrom and ludo; seating arrangements; fans, coolers; televisions and computers.

An official explained, “Yoga, meditation sessions, monthly medical camps and first-aid kits — the centres are going to create a first-of-its-kind aesthetic recreational centres for elderly person… The government will provide financial assistance to organisations running such recreational centres.”

Newspapers, magazines and books will also be kept at the centres so that senior citizens can make full use of their leisure time, said officials.

In addition, special occasions like International Yoga Day, World Senior Citizen Day and national festivals will be celebrated here.

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“The scheme also covers monthly medical camps and first-aid kits. Health and fitness classes, outdoor tours, storytelling sessions, painting, craft, pottery, nutritional counselling, and indoor and outdoor games will also be organised,” the official said.

The recreational centres will remain open for at least five days a week and a minimum of seven hours a day open between 7 am and 8 pm.

In view of the convenience of the elderly citizens, officials said, preference will also be given to spaces located on the ground floor or in buildings equipped with lifts. Priority will also be given to organising programmes for women, persons with disabilities and transgender senior citizens, said officials.

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For quick assistance in case of an emergency, these centres will actively maintain contact with nearby police stations and hospitals.

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Financial aid to be provided

The scheme may also cover centres operating through RWAs, Central Government Health Scheme, and community spaces such as chaupals, said officials.

Officials said that financial assistance will be provided to private operators running these centres, which must be located in Delhi and operate from community spaces. “Under the scheme, recreational centres must have at least 200 members aged 60 years or above…eligible recreational centres will receive financial assistance of Rs 2.40 lakh in a financial year, or Rs 20,000 per month. The amount will be released in two equal half-yearly instalments,” said another official.