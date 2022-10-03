Delhi University’s Campus of Open Learning launches six new programmes

Delhi University’s Campus of Open Learning has launched six new “job-oriented” courses which will be open for admission to the incoming batch of students and the classes would begin in the upcoming academic session.

The six new courses are: MBA, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), BMS, BA (Honours) Economics, Bachelor in Library and Information Science and Master in Library and Information Science. Apart from the MBA degree, all the other courses have unlimited seats but admission is subject to meeting minimum eligibility criteria. The MBA programme will have 20,000 seats.

According to DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, the university’s open learning school had not introduced any new programmes of study in the last 28 years.

“We are currently in the open learning school’s 60th year, and no new courses have been introduced in 28 years…From last year, we have been thinking that we should plan some new courses which are attractive for students, which will be useful for them and which they can like… We are introducing these courses after taking the due approvals from the Distance Education Bureau and the All India Council for Technical Education,” said Singh.

Campus of Open Learning director Payal Mago said that the admission forms for these courses are likely to be open within this week.

While admissions to DU’s regular programmes are being conducted through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, admissions to the open learning programmes will continue to take place based on Class 12 scores. The Campus of Open Learning currently offers BA (Hons) programmes in English and Political Science, BCom, BCom (Hons) and BA programmes. It also offers MA programmes in Hindi, History, Political Science, Sanskrit and MCom.