Monday, August 15, 2022

Delhi University likely to introduce internal assessment for distance learning programmes this year

The implementation of continuous assessment (internal assessment) is a mandatory requirement of the University Grants Commission's Distance Education Bureau in the programmes being offered through open and distance learning mode.

By: Express News Service | Delhi |
August 15, 2022 10:23:43 am
Delhi University, DU, open learning program, distance learning program,According to the existing ordinances of the university, the scheme of internal assessment is only applicable to its regular programmes and not to the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education. (file)

Students of Delhi University’s open learning programmes are likely to have internal assessments starting from the 2022-2023 academic year.

According to the existing ordinances of the university, the scheme of internal assessment is only applicable to its regular programmes and not to the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education. However, a proposal to amend this ordinance will be presented for approval in the university’s upcoming executive council meeting on August 18.

According to the agenda item, the implementation of continuous assessment (internal assessment) is a mandatory requirement of the University Grants Commission’s Distance Education Bureau in the programmes being offered through open and distance learning mode.

“Since it is a mandatory requirement of the DEB-UGC, the continuous assessment (internal assessment) has to be implemented in all the programmes being offered by the School of Open Learning, Department of Distance & Continuing Education, Campus of Open Learning, DU, from the academic session 2022-23,” it states.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 10:23:43 am

