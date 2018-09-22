Delhi: Unhappy farmers hit brakes on elevated Barapullah road project

The flyover is being built by the Public Works Department (PWD). The flyover is being built by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Even though a substantial amount of work on the elevated Barapullah road from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar Phase I has been completed, a 750-metre portion is yet to be constructed as land belonging to the farmers of Nangli Razapur has not been acquired. The flyover is being built by the Public Works Department (PWD).

A PWD official said, “Earlier, the department was informed that the land belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), but in 2016, it was found that a portion of the land belongs to private landowners. Since then, this part of the project has been stuck. Once the land is acquired, it’ll take another 18 months to finish the project.”

At Nangli Razapur, 65-year-old farmer Nirbhaya Singh, who represents the 120-plus landowners in the area, said, “We are willing to sell the land but the Delhi government is not willing to pay us the amount we deserve. We had a meeting recently with PWD minister Satyendar Jain about the matter, but it was fruitless.”

A PWD official said the land has to be acquired by the Delhi government’s Revenue Department.

The total land that needs to be acquired to finish the flyover is approximately 8.5 acres, as per an RTI filed by Singh’s lawyer. A letter by the DDA to PWD in 2015 stated that “PWD will be liable to make payment of premium at the rate Rs 300.15 lakh per acre (provisionally) on the basis of year 2013-2014 as the rates for the year 2014-2015 are yet to be received.”

Since 2016, Singh and others have been demanding that the “government pay them money as per current market rate”.

“Why should I accept the rates of year 2013-14? My family has lived on this land for decades, and we grow a lot of vegetables… it’s profitable. If they give us the current market rate, we will sell the land,” Singh said.

In 2017, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had asked the School of Human Ecology at Ambedkar University to carry out the social impact assessment of the 8.5 acres belonging to Nangli Razapur villagers.

The report, presented in March, also recommends that farmers be paid the current market rate.

