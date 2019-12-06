Delhi: Unfavourable weather pushes air to ‘very poor’

A task force led by the CPCB Thursday recommended the public to minimise use of private vehicles, and has asked agencies to stay on “high alert” and intensify pollution mitigation operations at hotspots. A task force led by the CPCB Thursday recommended the public to minimise use of private vehicles, and has asked agencies to stay on “high alert” and intensify pollution mitigation operations at hotspots.

With air pollution once again reaching severe levels in parts of Delhi-NCR Thursday after a relatively clean run, experts have emphasised on the need to control emissions.

Meteorological conditions such as low wind speed, low minimum temperature and reduced sunlight, which cause accumulation of pollutants, were recorded in Delhi-NCR Thursday. Delhi’s average AQI was pushed to the ‘very poor’ category Thursday at 382 for the first time this month, as per CPCB data.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Srivast-ava, scientist at IMD, said the minimum temperature recorded Thursday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season.

