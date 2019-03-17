Delhi: Two traders held for selling products with Disney, Marvel characters

Disney Enterprises and Marvel Characters Inc have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police economic offences wing (EOW), alleging that “some unknown persons used famous characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, The Lion King”, and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters such as “The Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America and Iron Man” on backpacks, stationery items, toys and other accessories without their permission.

Acting on the complaint forwarded by the Saket district court, the EOW arrested two persons, aged 30 and 59, Thursday last week. They have been charged under sections 103 and 104 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, and section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Suvashish Chaudhary confirmed that “the complaint was forwarded to the EOW last month from Saket district court, and acting on the FIR we arrested two persons”.

The men were arrested from Lajpat Nagar and Friends Colony West. According to officials, the complainants had sent a list of areas where they found the goods being sold, and had included Lajpat Nagar in the list, following which EOW raided the market.

“Both the accused are traders and were selling various items with Disney and Marvel characters. Their products have also been seized,” said an EOW official.

The complainants also sent a list of pictorial and graphic representations as well as character names that were being replicated. These included Winnie the Pooh, Pluto, Goofy, Cinderella, Pinocchio, Hannah Montana, Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, Tangled and Frozen.

The complaint mentions that in the last week of December 2018, the complainants found that “unknown companies, firms and unscrupulous persons were distributing, stocking, and selling low-quality unlicensed goods, and most of the falsified goods are exact duplicates of products belonging to the complainant’s companies”.