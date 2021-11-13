Two Covid deaths in Delhi after nearly three weeks

Delhi recorded two Covid deaths and 62 cases on Friday. This is the first time since October 22 that someone had died of Covid in the city. The positivity rate on Friday was 0.12%. The number of cases in a day is also the highest since August 8.

Delhi’s death toll now stands at 25,093 at a case fatality ratio of 1.7%, as per the Covid health bulletin. In the whole of October, only four deaths were reported.

Over the past week, the city’s positivity rate has been increasing marginally — from an average of around 0.6% to 0.1% on several days last week. Delhi’s cumulative case stood at 14,40,332. Active cases stood at 371.

The Delhi Cabinet recently had approved a budget of Rs 1,544 crore to combat the pandemic. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for Covid patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave.