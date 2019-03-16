Delhi: Truck driver among two arrested for stealing goods

The driver of a truck attached with the e-commerce company Amazon has been arrested along with two others for allegedly stealing merchandise that he was being paid to transport from one place to another. The accused, police said, would break the seal of the truck, take the goods from their boxes, and then re-install the seal using a machine.

Advertising

According to police, the accused have been identified as Sanjay Kumar (30), Rizwaan (32), and Pradeep (39). Rizwaan was earlier arrested after he was caught stealing luggage from the airport, where he was employed briefly, said police.

“Amazon has installed a GPS system in its vehicles to track them… so the accused would steal without changing the designated route, either attributing the delay to traffic or committing the crime at traffic signals,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

Police said Kumar would often open the seal of the truck and let his accomplices into the vehicle at a red light. They would then de-board at the next traffic light, following which Kumar would re-install the seal using a machine. “We have retrieved several stolen mobile phones, along with the machine used to break the seal,” said Boken.