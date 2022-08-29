scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Delhi transport department to open road safety clubs in schools to create traffic awareness

Following the directions of the transport department, the land and estate branch of the Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked all schools in Delhi to establish "road safety clubs" for spreading road safety awareness among school children.

Road safety DelhiStudents will be taught about lane disciplines, signals, speed limit, tracks, traffic parks, and other guidelines on a daily basis, added the officials. (file)

The Delhi transport department is planning to set up road safety clubs in all schools in the national capital to create awareness about traffic rules, road safety, public health issues, and road etiquette, officials have said.

Following the directions of the transport department, the land and estate branch of the Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked all schools in Delhi to establish “road safety clubs” for spreading road safety awareness among school children.

“Roads accidents have been accepted as one of the biggest causes of deaths globally… About 1.5 lakh people lose their lives in road crashes every year in India. Road Safety –Lead agency has taken up various engineering interventions as well as initiated awareness activities/programs to curb this serious public health issue. School children being the major road users in the future need to be aware and trained about traffic rules,” read the circular issued by DoE.

Students will be taught about lane disciplines, signals, speed limit, tracks, traffic parks, and other guidelines on a daily basis, added the officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

According to a senior government official, the road safety club will be like the eco clubs that the schools already have.

“Like in an eco club, through this road safety club, students who are future road users will be educated about what is road safety, lane discipline, driving rules, traffic safety and guidelines. Traffic simulators will be installed through which the students will be taught about traffic engineering virtually… Students will also be given traffic tours,” added the official.

Under this, the transport department also has plans to set up traffic parks, tracks and traffic safe zones in schools. Initially, the government planned to start this project on a pilot basis in about 30 to 40 government and private schools but the department now wants to implement it in all schools, said officials.

Advertisement

To increase road safety for the public and pedestrians, the transport department has also launched an initiative called High Impact Projects for Road Safety World plan 2022 in consultations with IIT-Delhi, BIGRS, TRIP Centre and the Save Life Foundation.

Under this project, the government has plans to create one safe school zones in 11 districts to address the growing concern of parents and school authorities for the safety of school children. “The department believes that the implementation of this initiative around schools will bring safe speed limit and safe crossing for children and road safety for children will increase,” said an official.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 10:43:21 am
Next Story

Would rather drown in a well than join Congress: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

Premium
Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement