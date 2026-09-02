Drones to track traffic movement, spot congestion during BRICS Summit in Delhi

For the first time, drones are being used to track traffic movement and spot congestion, with the exercise beginning as part of preparations for the BRICS

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readNew DelhiSep 2, 2026 09:07 PM IST
BRICS: Officials said the drones will also be used during processions, protests and the festive season to monitor arterial roads and other congestion-prone stretches as part of a larger technology-driven traffic management strategy in the Capital. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)Officials said the drones will also be used during processions, protests and the festive season to monitor arterial roads and other congestion-prone stretches as part of a larger technology-driven traffic management strategy in the Capital. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
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Delhi Traffic Police is taking to the skies to keep a closer watch on the Capital’s roads.

For the first time, drones are being used to track traffic movement and spot congestion, with the exercise beginning as part of preparations for the BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in the city on September 12 and 13.

Officials said the drones will also be used during processions, protests and the festive season to monitor arterial roads and other congestion-prone stretches as part of a larger technology-driven traffic management strategy in the Capital.

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The move comes against the backdrop of traffic disruptions during the India AI Impact Summit in February, when restrictions and the movement of VIP convoys led to congestion on several roads. Commuters had taken to social media to complain about long delays and traffic snarls, highlighting the challenge of managing vehicular movement during major international events.

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The Delhi Traffic Police now wants to use real-time inputs to spot congestion before it spreads and respond faster on the ground.

Delhi Traffic Police conducts a full carcade rehearsal for the upcoming BRICS Summit outside Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Delhi Traffic Police conducts a full carcade rehearsal for the upcoming BRICS Summit outside Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

On September 1 and 2, Delhi Police conducted mock traffic rehearsals for the BRICS Summit on key routes. Drones were used to monitor vehicular movement and identify points where traffic was building up.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Zone-I) Vijanta Goyal Arya said the aerial view would help traffic teams assess the situation and intervene in time.

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“Drone surveillance is being undertaken over major intersections, arterial roads and congestion-prone corridors to assess real-time traffic conditions, identify emerging bottlenecks and enable timely intervention,” Arya said.

Also Read | Building BRICS for the world

The aerial assessment helps traffic teams monitor congestion build-up and take prompt measures for smoother flow of vehicles, Arya added.

The drones will be particularly useful at inter-state border points, where queues can quickly build up. “Drone-based inputs help assess the length and spread of queues, identify choke points and support better on-ground regulation and dispersal strategies,” Arya said.

The aerial monitoring will also cover major transit hubs, including ISBTs, New Delhi railway station and other railway stations, where heavy vehicular and passenger movement is common.

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Officials said the real-time inputs gathered through drone surveillance could be used to fine-tune signal timings, deploy traffic personnel where they are needed and plan diversions to ease congestion.

Going forward, officials said, the plan is to gradually extend drone surveillance to major arterial roads, important intersections and other busy stretches across Delhi. Drones will also be used during festive seasons and large gatherings, including processions and protests.

Technology-driven traffic management has increasingly emerged as one of the priorities for the Delhi Police, particularly as the Capital hosts high-profile international events and witnesses growing traffic pressure on its road network.

According to officials, drones will supplement CCTV cameras and personnel deployed on the roads, giving traffic control rooms a wider view of how a jam is developing and where it is spreading.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

 

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