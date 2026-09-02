Drones to track traffic movement, spot congestion during BRICS Summit in Delhi

Officials said the drones will also be used during processions, protests and the festive season to monitor arterial roads and other congestion-prone stretches as part of a larger technology-driven traffic management strategy in the Capital. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Delhi Traffic Police is taking to the skies to keep a closer watch on the Capital’s roads.

For the first time, drones are being used to track traffic movement and spot congestion, with the exercise beginning as part of preparations for the BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in the city on September 12 and 13.

Officials said the drones will also be used during processions, protests and the festive season to monitor arterial roads and other congestion-prone stretches as part of a larger technology-driven traffic management strategy in the Capital.

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The move comes against the backdrop of traffic disruptions during the India AI Impact Summit in February, when restrictions and the movement of VIP convoys led to congestion on several roads. Commuters had taken to social media to complain about long delays and traffic snarls, highlighting the challenge of managing vehicular movement during major international events.