Delhi: You will soon need tokens to enter Central Park in CP

People heading to Central Park in Connaught Place will soon have to procure tokens before entering.

A senior official from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said the initiative is being taken to stop ‘miscreants’ from entering the park.

Entry to the park will remain free, but guards will now hand out tokens so they have a record of people’s entry and exit. The park remains closed on Monday.

The Central Park is one of the most popular attractions in Connaught Place, which is among the city’s most expensive commercial hubs.

An official said during a recent visit by NDMC officials for a plantation drive, it was discovered that some ‘anti-social elements’ were seen roaming around. The security in-charge was then given directions to devise ways through which entry and exit of people could be monitored. The official also said there have been reports of thefts in the park.

The council also plans to increase the number of guards to look after the token system. “There will be no capping on the number of people who can enter the park,” he said.

The park, which was refurbished in 2006 by the NDMC, has a 207-metre Tricolour inside.

The number of visitors has been increasing, as Connaught Place has become a free WiFi zone, and could also become a car-free zone in the days to come.

The new step is being taken to ensure the park “retains its charm among visitors”, an official said.

While entry to Lodhi Garden, Children’s Park and Indraprastha Park is free, people have to buy a ticket to enter the Garden of Five Senses and the Waste to Wonder Park. Besides Central Park, the council is also planning to give a new look to Rajpath. The redevelopment plan includes rejuvenation of the water channel, installation of fountains, redevelopment of water bodies, building a parking facility for 1,000 vehicles, kiosks and water dispensers.

Rajpath is also frequented by thousands of people on a daily basis.