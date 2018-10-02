Delhi: To check safety, Transport chief boards the bus

A month ago, an 18-year-old student of a girls college in south Delhi stopped taking DTC bus number 544 back home, and switched to the Delhi Metro instead. She claimed she was inappropriately touched by a man on the bus. On Monday, Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi undertook a trip on the route to check the ground reality. Sharing her observations, she flagged the low frequency of buses and insufficient non-AC buses.

This comes a day after a relative of a college student tweeted about her ordeal of taking bus number 544 and allegedly undergoing harassment by men on the bus.

