Monday, October 01, 2018
Delhi: To check safety, Transport chief boards the bus

On Monday, Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi undertook a trip on the route to check the ground reality. Sharing her observations, she flagged the low frequency of buses and insufficient non-AC buses.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 2:07:28 am
A month ago, an 18-year-old student of a girls college in south Delhi stopped taking DTC bus number 544 back home, and switched to the Delhi Metro instead. She claimed she was inappropriately touched by a man on the bus.  On Monday, Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi undertook a trip on the route to check the ground reality. Sharing her observations, she flagged the low frequency of buses and insufficient non-AC buses.

This comes a day after a relative of a college student tweeted about her ordeal of taking bus number 544 and allegedly undergoing harassment by men on the bus.

