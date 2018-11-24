Delhi: Tihar Jail convict dies

A 48-year-old inmate at Tihar Jail died early Friday morning at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. While Ajay Kashyap, DIG of the jail, said Sikander was “suffering from cancer and was in the hospital for a few days”, his family alleged foul play. The man’s younger brother, Mohd Mehboob (38), said “he did not have cancer”.

At 8 am, the family received a call from jail authorities informing them about Sikander’s death —12 hours after he had a 20-minute telephone conversation with his wife and children. “He called at 7 pm on Thursday and asked his wife to transfer Rs 16,000 in the bank account of a tea-seller who sits outside Tihar Jail. He said he was doing well inside jail,” claimed Mehboob.

Sikander was serving a 25-year sentence in a murder case. An officer said, “He was inside his barracks when he complained of chest and stomach ache. He was referred to DDU at 3:18 am, and declared brought dead.”