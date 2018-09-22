Delhi: Three more diphtheria deaths take toll to 14, hospital says no serum despite requests

A mother prays for her child. (Prem Nath Pandey) A mother prays for her child. (Prem Nath Pandey)

Three more children died on Thursday and Friday due to diphtheria at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kingsway Camp, taking the total number of deaths due to the disease to 14 in the last 16 days, officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

Several patients at the hospital attributed the deaths to non-availability of diphtheria antitoxin. Parmina, whose eight-year-old daughter Manatasar died on Friday after being hospitalised for four days, said, “When we came here, doctors gave us a parchi (note) with ADS 80,000 IU written on it, which they said is an injection that costs over Rs 10,000. My husband looked for it in several places in the capital but couldn’t get it.”

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Sunil Kumar Gupta, said, “We don’t have this serum since November last year. I have been in touch with the administration of Central Research Institute, Kasauli, which is the only agency that supplies this, but they have closed their lab because some upgradation is going on there. I even went to Kasauli in March, but they said they have stopped the production for now.”

“Seeing the condition here, I made repeated requests and have sent my people to Kasauli. They have assured 200 such medicines in the next two days and another 700 later. However, most of the patients come here after the condition of their child has already deteriorated and the muscle cell is damaged. So chances of saving their life even after giving the serum is very low,” he said.

He said 46 patients are currently undergoing treatment for diphtheria at the hospital.

Diphtheria is an infectious bacterial disease that affects the throat and upper airways, and also produces a toxin that affects other organs. According to the World Health Organisation, the disease can be fatal in 5-10% cases.

Most children admitted to the hospital are from different districts of western UP, Haryana and Delhi. Nadeen Ahmed, whose 10-year-old daughter Nashra is admitted, said he managed to procure the serum from a store in Connaught Place. “I got it after an extensive search and she was given the serum on September 17. She is better now,” he said.

Asked why the hospital is not procuring the serum from private shops, Gupta said that in the past, he has used serum sold in private clinics, but does not encourage it anymore since there can be a severe reaction. “Even private ones do not have this at present and we are trying to get in touch with chemists who can give us the serum in bulk,” he said.

Adesh Gupta, Mayor of the north civic body, under whose jurisdiction the hospital falls, said, “I express deep condolences to the bereaved families. A high-level enquiry committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner (Health). Medical Superintendents of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital will be members.” Mayor Gupta added he spoke to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and at least 200 medicines will be made available by Saturday.

A senior official in the Union Health Ministry said all state governments were sent reminders to stock up on the serum to make sure there is enough. “The ministry is in touch with this hospital and is rushing the serum as an emergency measure. We have also written to the UP government to take preventive measures since most cases are from western UP,” an official said.

