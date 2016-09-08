Delhi: Three arrested, minor apprehended for beheading man

Three persons were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly beheading a man, said police Wednesday. The victim was the ex-husband of a woman who later married one among the accused, said sources. The accused suspected he was still in touch with her even after their divorce, the sources added.

The headless body was discovered at Dwarka-Gurgaon Expressway. “Mukesh (35) who is a cab driver in Gurgaon and lives in Mangolpuri area, was suspicious that his wife was frequently meeting her ex-husband Rohit. He allegedly hatched a conspiracy to get rid of Rohit,” said DCP (outer) Vikramjit Singh.

Acting on a missing complaint filed by Rohit’s father Ashok Kumar on September 6, police questioned Mukesh and others and they confessed to their involvement in his disappearance and murder, said the officer. Later, the other accused Vijay and Ashraf were also arrested. Mukesh told police he invited Rohit on August 9 to his residence and they consumed liquor. Later, as per the plan, he and his accomplices took Rohit for a long drive and beheaded him, said sources. The victim’s head was put in a polythene bag and buried in a park in Dwarka Sector 20. One of the accused is on the run, said police. ENS

