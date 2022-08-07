scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Delhi This Week: Watch landmark films from each decade since 1947, attend talk on Partition to seep in the spirit of Independence

If you are a resident or visiting the Capital this week, you can dive into the magic of cinema and history or take a look at photographs taken by pioneering twins and a artist who looks back at Delhi through his lens.

Written by Divya A | Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2022 10:47:22 am
Delhi This week, Habitat Film Club, landmark films, Partition films, old Hindi films, Indian ExpressStudy the works of the 1919-born twin sisters, Debalina Mazumder and Manobina Roy, who were not only among the first Indian women to use a camera but were also pioneers in candid photography. (file)

Celebrating the celluloid

Habitat Film Club is showcasing a special package of landmark films from each decade since 1947. Using original format 35 mm films, the screening will include critically-acclaimed Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi and Tamil films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Roja and Harishchandrachi Factory. All screenings are free and open to the public. Till August 30, 6.30 pm. At Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre. Entry free.

Change your perspective

Study the works of the 1919-born twin sisters, Debalina Mazumder and Manobina Roy, who were not only among the first Indian women to use a camera but were also pioneers in candid photography. The photographs at the exhibition are curated by historians Tapati Guha-Thakurta and Mallika Leuzinger and author Sabeena Gadihoke. From August 12 to 27, 11 am to 7 pm. At India International Centre, New Delhi.

Revisit history

Attend a talk by writer and filmmaker Sohail Hashmi about how the Partition shaped the way Delhi is today. Hashmi will talk about how the city’s growth was catalysed by the arrival of refugees from Punjab, Sindh and the North-West Frontier Province. On August 7, 5.30 pm. At Lodhi Gardens, Delhi. For registration, send an email to intachheritagewalks@gmail.com.

Get lost in a memory

Catch Indian-Canadian, London-based artist Sunil Gupta’s exhibition titled Cruising, a series of black-and-white photographs of Delhi shot in the 1980s. Gupta’s pictures signify his return to Delhi for the first time after leaving the city as a teenager. From August 12 to September 16, 6-8 pm. At Vadhera Art Gallery, New Delhi

