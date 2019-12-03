Delhi: Teen barred over hookah video, HC says let him attend school

The petition further claimed that the boy’s friends, who were also seen in the video, were not barred from attending classes. (Representational Image) The petition further claimed that the boy’s friends, who were also seen in the video, were not barred from attending classes. (Representational Image)

The Delhi High Court Monday gave interim relief to a 15-year-old boy, who was allegedly barred from school on the grounds that he was seen smoking a hookah in a social media video, and allowed him to attend class.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher also sought to know the stand of the Delhi government’s education department and authorities at Kalka Public School on the matter by December 17.

The court’s interim order came on a plea by the boy’s mother, who reportedly received admission under the economically weaker section category in the school, seeking directions to the school authorities to let him continue his studies.

The plea pointed out that the school’s action violated his “fundamental right to education”, and added that the action has resulted in agony and harassment to both the child and his parents.

The petition further claimed that the boy’s friends, who were also seen in the video, were not barred from attending classes.

“Sometime in August 2019, the petitioner (minor) along with few friends went to a pub at Kalkaji to celebrate a birthday. It happened that all the friends, including him, smoked hookah and one of them recorded a nine-second video,” the plea stated.

It added that one of the friends uploaded the video on Instagram, which was brought to the notice of the principal on October 8, 2019.

“The principal was so infuriated that despite regret by the petitioner as well as by his parents, she (the principal) did not allow the petitioner to attend classes from October 9, 2019, onwards,” the plea stated, adding that none of the boy’s friends, who were at the party, were barred from attending classes.

