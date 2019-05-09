Toggle Menu
Delhi: 3 duped over MHA job promise

According to police, the accused allegedly made a fake website to lure victims. After the accused received the money, they allegedly switched off their phones and were untraceable.

US charges My Big Coin virtual currency firm founder with fraud
The complainant in the case is an Alwar-based resident, Nitin Kumar, who alleged that he was duped by three people — Sandeep Kumar, Anil and Gaurav Bhadoria.

Three people, including a B Tech student, lost Rs 12 lakh to a gang which allegedly posed as central government officers and promised to get them jobs in the Ministry of Home Affairs, police said Wednesday. Investigators suspect a dozen more people were duped by the three-member gang from Rajasthan.

“We have registered a case at Connaught Place police station. There are at least a dozen more people who have been duped… but just one FIR has been registered. The gang used fake stamp papers, joining letters, and a fake address to dupe people,” said a senior police officer.

