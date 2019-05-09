Delhi: 3 duped over MHA job promise

Three people, including a B Tech student, lost Rs 12 lakh to a gang which allegedly posed as central government officers and promised to get them jobs in the Ministry of Home Affairs, police said Wednesday. Investigators suspect a dozen more people were duped by the three-member gang from Rajasthan.

According to police, the accused allegedly made a fake website to lure victims. After the accused received the money, they allegedly switched off their phones and were untraceable.

“We have registered a case at Connaught Place police station. There are at least a dozen more people who have been duped… but just one FIR has been registered. The gang used fake stamp papers, joining letters, and a fake address to dupe people,” said a senior police officer.

The complainant in the case is an Alwar-based resident, Nitin Kumar, who alleged that he was duped by three people — Sandeep Kumar, Anil and Gaurav Bhadoria.