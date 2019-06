Meena Devi went into labour Friday and was en route to a hospital when she was stuck in traffic. Near the Gaushala underpass, the ambulance couldn’t move for around half an hour.

Advertising

By the time the ambulance managed to get to the hospital, Devi had given birth to a baby boy.

“We were stuck in traffic for half an hour. Hearing her scream in pain, passersby tried to clear the road,” said driver Ram Mohan. Dr Deepa Tyagi said this is Devi’s third child.